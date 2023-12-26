Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has criticised former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, for refusing to sign the report with recommendations from the bipartisan talks team.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, Kalonzo said he was surprised by the decision made by the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader.

The former vice president said he was yet to understand why Eugene refused to sign the report, even though Azimio had stated that they were not in agreement with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“Eugene Wamalwa surprised me a lot. We were all in the talks and agreed.

“So I think Eugene had his reasons. He will still explain to me because I did not understand them,” Kalonzo said.

According to Kalonzo, the Azimio team had agreed to oppose some issues but not the report in its entirety.

