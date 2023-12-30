Saturday, December 30, 2023 – An outspoken Member of Parliament from the Ukambani region has urged former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to align himself with President William Ruto if he intends to become the future president of the country

Speaking on Friday, Kitui East Constituency MP, Nimrod Mbai said Kalonzo lacks what it takes to mount and sustain a presidential campaign.

Mbai said the only way for Kalonzo to regain his political influence is by forming a coalition with Ruto when the latter defends his seat in 2027.

Mbai argued that the community would risk being in the opposition if they were persuaded to support Kalonzo’s independent bid in 2027.

“It’s a waste of time for Kalonzo to expect endorsement by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga. That’s one assumption that will not be fulfilled and is not forthcoming,” Mbai said

He further stated that Kalonzo could neither outmuscle Raila nor Ruto in a presidential race, and his best bet would be to join forces with a winning side.

“If he weighs himself, he knows he can’t compete with Raila or Ruto. He could join either of the two. However, he’s joined Raila four times and lost and needs to work with Ruto to get into government,” Mbai argued.

The Kenyan DAILY POST