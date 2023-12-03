Sunday, December 3, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has asked Gem Constituency MP Elisha Odhiambo to apologize to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party over his association with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Odhiambo was elected on an ODM ticket and has lately been supporting initiatives of President William Ruto-led administration.

Kalonzo asserted that Odhiambo should not be misled into thinking that he could lead by going against the ODM and its leader Raila Odinga.

“I am not well conversant with who your MP is but let him know that he is completely lost to imagine that he can lead here without Baba (Raila). He should ask for forgiveness for going astray,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo said that the ODM is a leading party in the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance thus anyone out to derail it must not be condoned.

“I am of Wiper party but we are Azimio and to derail ODM is to interfere with Wiper, Jubilee, DAP-K and many other parties in the coalition,” he said.

Kalonzo spoke on Saturday during a fundraising event in Gem Wagai for the Educational and Empowerment CBO where he was the chief guest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST