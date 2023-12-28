Thursday, December 28, 2023 – A Kalenjin man identified as Eric had his dreams shattered after elders rejected his plans to marry Dorothy, a widow.

They had planned to tie the knot before the year ends but when the elders visited Dorothy’s in-laws, they were informed that she was not legally divorced from her late husband Christopher Kipkemoi Rono.

“The elders have gone to the family of the late husband and were told they were not legally divorced,” read the notice.

The notice was copied to the bishop who was to preside over the wedding ceremony, informing him that the marriage had been rejected by the elders.

