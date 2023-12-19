Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Marvel has dropped actor Jonathan Majors, 34.

This comes after the actor was found guilty of assault and harassment on Monday, Dec. 18, following a two-week trial that stemmed from a March incident between the actor and his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari.

The studio didn’t share additional details.

Majors was arrested on March 25, after he called 911 saying he found his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari, in their New York apartment unconscious. Police said they found injuries on Jabbari, including a bruised and fractured finger and a cut behind an ear. She was hospitalized for minor injuries.

Prosecutors have argued that Majors had been physically and psychologically abusive toward Jabbari for years, culminating in the alleged assault. Meanwhile, Majors’ defense team has long claimed that Jabbari was the actual aggressor in the former couple’s altercation.

Jabbari was arrested in October after turning herself in, but the Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to pursue charges.

Majors has maintained his innocence throughout, with attorney Priya Chaudhry arguing that the accuser, Majors’ former girlfriend Grace Jabbari, had fabricated the whole ordeal.

Before his arrest in March, Majors was positioned as the key figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2021 as the mysterious He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale of “Loki”.

He was properly introduced as the villain Kang the Conqueror in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” which included a glimpse into the studio’s bigger plans around the character that are expected to eventually culminate in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” slated for 2026.

Most recently, Majors appeared in the second season of “Loki” as Victor Timely.

While the studio had been silent about Majors’ status with the franchise since his arrest, when the season launched, “Loki” executive producer Kevin Wright told outlets that the actor’s legal troubles had not affected the series.