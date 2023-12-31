Sunday, December 31, 2023 – President William Ruto’s point man in Kitui county has asked Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to shelve his 2027 presidential ambition and focus on mentoring his successors.

Kitui East MP, Mbai, who was elected on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in a region considered to be Kalonzo’s Wiper’s stronghold, said the veteran politician lacks what it takes to mount and sustain a presidential campaign.

According to Mbai, the only way for Kalonzo to regain his political influence is by forming a coalition with Ruto when the latter defends his seat in 2027.

Mbai argued that the community risked being in the Opposition if they were persuaded to support Kalonzo’s solo bid in 2027.

“It’s a waste of time for Kalonzo to expect endorsement by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga. That’s one assumption that will not be fulfilled and is not forthcoming,” Mbai

He opined that Kalonzo could neither outmuscle Raila nor Ruto in a presidential race, and his best bet would be to join forces with a winning side.

“If he weighs himself, he knows he can’t compete with Raila or Ruto. He could join either of the two. However, he’s joined Raila four times and lost and needs to work with Ruto to get into government,” Mbai argued.

The second-term legislator said that he was doing all he could to cement Ruto’s base in Ukambani at the expense of Kalonzo’s popularity.

Mbai believes he has what it takes to persuade the community to support Ruto’s administration now and bid fully in 2027.

“If the people of Kitui East voted for me through a party that was not popular here, it means they agree with our ideology and have an interest in benefiting from the government,” the legislator added.

He is optimistic that Ruto got a significant percentage of votes from Kitui in 2022 and was bound to garner more votes in 2027, courtesy of excellent service delivery and timely planning.

The Kenyan DAILY POST