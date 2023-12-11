Monday, December 11, 2023 – Joe Manganiello made his red carpet debut with Caitlin O’Connor over the weekend, five months after he filed for divorce from Sofía Vergara.

The “True Blood” actor, 46, and the “Winning Time” actress, 33, smiled alongside each other Saturday evening, Dec. 9, ahead of the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City.

In the photos, Manganiello wrapped his arm around O’Connor’s waist, holding her close while posing for photographers.

According to TMZ, the two met in August during a screening event for Season 2 of “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

Following the event, O’Connor and Manganiello bonded at an afterparty with pals, where they all enjoyed a dip in the jacuzzi together.

Their romance started heating up after Manganiello’s seven-year marriage with Vergara came to an end in July.

Meanwhile, Vergara has moved on as well. The actress has been romantically linked to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman since October and is reportedly “falling” for her new man.

“Sofía is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “They have amazing chemistry, and her friends think they make a wonderful couple.”

The insider said Vergara “seems extra happy since she’s been seeing Justin.”