Saturday, December 16, 2023 – Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has stated that the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance remains intact despite leaders’ divergent views on the National Dialogue Committee (NDC) report.

On Friday, Kioni, who spoke in Murang’a County, said the Jubilee party is still part of the coalition despite the dissenting views on the report.

However, he reiterated that the NADCO report did not address the cost of living that saw thousands participate in protests that led to several deaths.

The former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament also said the Jubilee Party will not support the amendment of the constitution through the back door.

The party had earlier questioned the creation of the Prime Minister’s position that was captured in the Report.

“Issues of creating offices must follow the constitutional procedure and that is through a referendum. No shortcuts. This is clear in the mind of Raila as it is clear for any other Azimio member. A referendum is a must,” he said.

“But our failure to endorse the report does not mean we are out of Azimio.”

