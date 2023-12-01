Friday, December 01, 2023 – Jeezy has filed a motion accusing his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, of acting as a “gatekeeper” of their daughter, Monaco, amid their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six Thursday, Nov. 30, the “Put On” rapper filed a motion requesting a temporary hearing regarding custody of the 1-year-old, whom they welcomed in January 2022.

In the documents, Jeezy, born Jay Wayne Jenkins, claimed that since he filed for divorce on Sept. 14, the toddler has been “temporarily residing” in the estranged couple’s Los Angeles home with Mai.

“Since that time, the parties have endeavored to address temporary custodial arrangements on an informal basis,” the documents read.

“While the parties have agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023, which has been confirmed via communications between their counsel, to continue addressing custodial and parenting time issues in such an ad hoc manner is becoming increasingly less feasible.”

Jeezy claimed in the motion that the “lack of consistency, continuity and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule” is becoming “stressful” for Monaco.

The Grammy nominee, 46, alleged that their current custody arrangement is creating “unnecessary tension and confusion” when it comes to their parenting time and each of their sole rights when Monaco is in their individual care.

Jeezy stated in the docs that, although he does not believe the former “Real” co-host, 44, is “acting maliciously,” she has “acted as a gatekeeper” when it comes to exercising parenting time with the toddler.

“[Mai’s] interference with [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child, again, while not generated from or with malicious intent, is nevertheless, causing confusion and tension between the parties and is working to stifle the development of Petitioner’s relationship with the Child,” the documents stated.

“As such, it is necessary at this point to separate, structure and clearly define the parties’ temporary legal and physical custody rights and set a parenting time schedule consistent with the best interests of the Child.”

In September, the “My President” rapper filed for divorce from Mai after two years of marriage. At the time, the dad of four requested joint legal custody of Monaco.

Following news of the split, a source told Page Six that the “Raid the Cage” co-host was “devastated” that her marriage was over and wanted her “family unit back.”