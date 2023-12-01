Friday, December 01, 2023 – Jeannie Mai has insinuated that her estranged husband Jeezy cheated on her as she finally filed a response to his divorce petition.

The former “The Real” co-host implied that her estranged husband had been unfaithful in court documents obtained by TMZ Friday, Dec. 1, in which she also noted that his alleged infidelity could affect their prenuptial agreement and result in a hefty pay day for the “Soul Survivor” rapper.

Mai’s lawyer asked the court to enforce a paragraph in the prenup “regarding infidelity” that states that if “either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party,” then it “shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party.”

This includes all “forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, FaceTiming, social media and/or direct messages,” according to the outlet.

However, Mai, 44, declined to share any more details, including who Jeezy, 46, allegedly cheated with, “in the hope this matter can be resolved without having to disclose such conduct publicly.”

Mai’s insinuation comes after Jeezy, 46, seemingly shot down speculation of adultery in his song “Don’t Cheat,” which is featured on his new double album, “I Might Forgive … But I Don’t Forget.”

“I be out here getting paper while you sleep,” he raps. “Yeah, once again, baby, ’cause real n—as don’t cheat.”

Elsewhere in the song, though, he claims he was once “cheated on” and “lied to.”

Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, filed for divorce from Mai in September after two years of marriage.

A source later told “Entertainment Tonight” that the estranged couple, who share 1-year-old daughter Monaco, had different opinions about “certain family values and expectations.”

“They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren’t being completely met,” the insider shared.