Monday, December 04, 2023 – Jane Fonda has revealed where she stands on love and dating.

During an interview on comedian Heather McMahan’s podcast, Absolutely Not, the 85-year-old actress was probed about dating in her 80s.

She replied: “’m ashamed to say this, but if I were to take a lover, he’d have to be 20.”

When asked why 20 was her choice, Jane said: “Because I don’t like old skin.”

While McMahan and the producers burst out laughing, Fonda remained quite serious, adding, “I don’t!”

The interview, which has since gone viral, has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans and critics alike.

Some applaud Fonda for her unfiltered honesty, while others have raised eyebrows at her unconventional dating preference.

This is not the first time Fonda has spoken openly about her personal life.

In 2018, she vowed not to return to the dating scene, and in 2021, she disclosed her lack of desire for a romantic relationship.

Fonda has been vocal about embracing a life without romantic relationships and has consistently challenged societal norms regarding aging and relationships.

Fonda previously stated that she feels “younger now [at age 84] than I was in my 20s.”

According to her, this rejuvenation is the result of a 70-year pursuit of “becoming young.”

Back in 2020, Fonda revealed she has “closed up shop” and is done dating after three marriages.