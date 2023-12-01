Friday, December 01, 2023 – Jamie Foxx’s’ sexual assault accuser has pleaded for her identity to remain hidden in a lawsuit against him.

In court documents obtained by Radar Online, the accuser has sought permission to remain as ‘Jane Doe’ in her lawsuit against the actor over an alleged 2015 incident.

She says: ‘I was sexually assaulted as indicated in the Complaint and as a result, I suffered psychological and emotional injuries.’

‘I do not desire to publicly disclose my identity as a victim of sexual assault because this matter is highly sensitive, and I have already experienced significant shock, shame, and embarrassment for my disclosure due to the prominence and celebrity status of the Defendants.’

‘This case has already been on every major news outlet and has caused me to fear for my safety given the fame of Defendant,’ she added.

‘It is very difficult for me to come forward and talk about the events that occurred. The sexual assault I suffered has caused my depression, anxiety, lack of sleep, distress, and I am fearful that a public disclose will cause further emotional trauma,’ she said.

‘I do not want to bear the stigma that is associated with being a sexual assault victim,’ she continued.

The woman added she wouldn’t mind providing her name with Foxx and his attorneys, but wanted her identity to remain private from the world.

Foxx has denied the allegations made against him in the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, obtained by DailyMail.com last week, the 55-year-old Oscar winner was accused of placing ‘both hands’ on the woman’s waist, before proceeding to move them ‘under her top.’

The plaintiff, identified only as ‘Jane Doe,’ claimed he ‘started rubbing her breasts’ after he ‘pulled her by the arm to the back area of the rooftop’ at Catch NYC & Roof.

She further claimed the ‘intoxicated’ star told her ‘she looked like Gabrielle Union’ and touched her in her intimate areas.

A spokesperson for Foxx denied the allegations in a statement to DailyMail.com, saying: ‘The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn.

‘That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then.

‘We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action.’

Meanwhile the Law Offices of Michael S. Lamonsoff – who are representing the plaintiff – said in a statement to DailyMail.com that the allegations of the lawsuit being previously dismissed are ‘baseless and untrue.’

The statement went on to say that due to the passing of the Adult Survivor’s Act (ASA), ‘thousands of sexual abuse survivors have bravely come forward to hold their perpetrators accountable.’

‘The scars from sexual abuse have no time limits. The time for change is now. There should be no statute of limitations for any form of sexual assault or abuse. Those responsible must face consequences, especially those using their celebrity status to victimize others.”

In her lawsuit, the plaintiff alleges the incident occurred, around 1 a.m., a few hours after she and a friend were seated at a table away from him at the celebrity hotspot.

According to the lawsuit, ‘the plaintiff’s friend asked Foxx if he’d take a photo with her and the plaintiff’ and he allegedly replied: ‘Sure, baby anything for you.’

She claims he ‘seemed intoxicated at the time’ and told her that ‘she looked like Gabrielle Union.’

Additionally, the plaintiff claimed he told her: ‘Wow, you have that supermodel body’ and that she smelled ‘so good.’

After he allegedly got physical with her, the plaintiff said she ‘attempted to step away and noticed a security guard and others who saw what had happened’ but says they ‘chose to walk away.’

The plaintiff says things escalated quickly and alleges that he ‘slid his hand into her pants and put his fingers on and in her vagina and anus.’

Once her friend saw what allegedly occurred, the plaintiff said her pal rushed over, and ‘Jamie stopped touching her.’

The plaintiff claims to have sought medical treatment and suffered pain as well as emotional distress ‘as a result of the ‘sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery.’

She is suing Foxx and Catch as well as its employees for compensation and punitive damages.

The suit is filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which opened a one-year revival window to file sexual abuse claims that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations.