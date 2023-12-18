Monday, December 18, 2023 – Jamie Foxx oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, 29, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Joe Hooten.

Corrie and Hooten announced the good news on Instagram on Dec. 17.

“From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever,” Corinne captioned the slideshow with a ring and red heart emoji.

After their announcement, Jamie took to Instgarm to congratulate his daughter and soon-to-be son-in-law.

He wrote: “@corinnefoxx @joe.hooten you are a perfect example of what being in love is…. You care about each others life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back… congratulations on your engagement…

“@joe.hooten when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul… and @corinnefoxx you have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly… so again congratulations you too… can’t wait to walk you down that isle..

“@corinnefoxx you have a great soul in @joe.hooten I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY… I have my tissues ready #tearsofjoy.”