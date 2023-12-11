Monday, December 11, 2023 – After a scary near-death experience, Jamie Foxx is determined to make the most out of life.

The actor converted his home into a wonderland for Christmas.

He took to Instagram to share a video of his home, elaborately decorated with bright lights and other Christmas decorations.

In the caption, he wrote: “When I was a kid the only lights we could afford for outside the house was a red light bulb… I said when I’m finally blessed enough. I’m GON LIGHT IT UP!!! Murrrrrrkrima.”

A follower pointed out that all the lights would increase his electricity bills but he disclosed that he is using solar.

Earlier this year, Jamie was hospitalised for months after a medical emergency.

According to reports, his condition was so serious that he almost died.

The 55-year-old actor reportedly had to be revived by doctors, but their immediate actions luckily saved his life.

“It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived – he is very lucky to be alive!” an insider said. “He’s very lucky he got the treatment he did.”

Earlier this month, while accepting the Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Association’s event, Foxx revealed he “saw the tunnel but not the light” as he opened up about his near-death experience.

Foxx admitted that he could not “walk” six months earlier, though he refrained from revealing too many details about the medical crisis that put him in the hospital.

“You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago,” he said after walking across the stage to the microphone. “I couldn’t actually walk.”

“I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things,” he said to thunderous applause.

He continued: “I cherish every single minute now — it’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over … when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel — I didn’t see the light.

“It was hot in that tunnel too, I don’t know where I was going. ‘S**t, am I going to the right place?’”

“I have a new respect for life. I have a new respect for my art,” he added toward the end of his speech.

See his elaborate Christmas decorations below.