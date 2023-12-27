Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – Ivy Ifeoma has got people talking after she shared photos of what looks like an engagement ring.
The social media influencer, who is dating P-Square’s Paul Okoye, posed in Christmas pyjamas in front of a Christmas tree with her boo.
In another photo, she raised a glass, flaunting her ring.
Followers have left congratulatory messages as they speculate that she and Paul are engaged.
Check the slides below for a video of Ivy showing off her ring
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>