Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – Ivy Ifeoma has got people talking after she shared photos of what looks like an engagement ring.

The social media influencer, who is dating P-Square’s Paul Okoye, posed in Christmas pyjamas in front of a Christmas tree with her boo.

In another photo, she raised a glass, flaunting her ring.

Followers have left congratulatory messages as they speculate that she and Paul are engaged.

Check the slides below for a video of Ivy showing off her ring