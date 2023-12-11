Monday, December 11, 2023 – Cardi B has confirmed that she and Offset are no longer together.



The rapper explained in a live video that she has been single for a while now but has been trying to decide when to tell her followers.



She added that she wanted to disclose this during a previous live video but decided not to.



Cardi B said, “I don’t know if y’all have been getting clues from me from my live, I mean… or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music.



“When it comes to events and stuff, I don’t think it’s true, I don’t care to find out because I have been single for a minute now. But I have been afraid to like… not afraid but I just don’t know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign.



“The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn’t know how to tell you so I changed my mind. But this has been for a minute now and I just feel like this is a sign. So, I wanna start 2024 afresh… open. I am curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I am excited.”



Cardi B and Offset had unfollowed each other on Instagram a few days ago.



Cardi also shared some cryptic messages via her Instagram Story, which read: “You know when you just out grow relationships.”



She wrote in another slide, “I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”



This comes less than two months after Offset gave Cardi B luxury bags worth almost a million dollars for her 31st birthday. It also comes less than 3 months after Offset gave Cardi the most lavish floral display for their wedding anniversary.



The duo tied the knot in September 2017 and their union produced 2 children. Their marriage was plagued with multiple allegations of infidelity on Offset’s part.



This isn’t the couple’s first breakup. In January 2018, two months after he properly proposed to Cardi following their first shotgun wedding, Offset was caught in the center of a scandal after videos surfaced showing the rapper in bed with multiple women.



They split briefly in 2018 but Cardi B forgave him after he begged her on stage during her performance.



She opened up to Vogue in 2019, saying: “When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me.



“But it’s real-life shit. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.”



She also wrote on Twitter: “No, it’s not right for a [n*****] to cheat…But what you want me to do? Go f*** me another n******? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s*** happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo.”



She also opened up about the infidelity in an interview with Cosmopolitan.



“I know I look good, I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented,” she began. “I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s*** with my man, and I don’t got to explain why.”



Then, in June 2023, Offset accused Cardi B of cheating in a post he deleted almost immediately after it was shared.



He wrote, “My wife f***ed a N***** on me gang yall n***** know how I come.”



Cardi hit back, warning him not to play with her.



Responding to Offset’s allegation, Cardi began a Twitter Space conversation by singing part of the first verse of Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated.”



“First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”



“Listen, don’t pay attention to that country man,” Cardi told listeners of the Migos member. “That motherf***er spiraling and thinking s***.”



She continued, “Come on, y’all. I’m f—ing Cardi B n*****. I think sometimes motherf***ers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p***** to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”



“Can’t f***no regular degular shmegular ’cause they gonna tell the world,” explained Cardi. “And I can’t f*** nobody in the industry ’cause they gonna tell too.”



“Please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid,” she addressed Offset. “Going crazy over a f***ing Space. Don’t play with me. What the f***. Stop playing. That’s all I’m gonna motherf***ing say.”



Watch Cardi B disclosing that she and Offset are separated in the video below.





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>



Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



