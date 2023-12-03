Sunday, December 3, 2023 – Digital Strategist, Dennis Itumbi, on Saturday refuted reports that President William Ruto travelled with a delegation of 367 to the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This is after it emerged that among delegates were Ruto’s family members; something that angered Kenyans.

However, making the clarifications, Itumbi noted that Ruto, while exercising austerity measures, only travelled with 51 essential staff.

According to Itumbi, Ruto had earlier rejected a bloated list that had been handed to him for approval.

“President Ruto is very serious about cutting down travel costs. He asked for the list of those travelling with him to Dubai for Cop 28. He got a list of 189 people. He returned it to the bureaucracy and demanded cuts. It came back as 144,” Itumbi noted in a statement.

“He instructed that the list comes down to below 60. Finally, only, 51 – essential staff travelled from across the Government.”

The clarification came after reports emerged that among those listed to travel with the president were First Lady Rachel Ruto, and their children Stephanie Ruto (Staff), Charlene Ruto (Patron), and June Ruto (Protocol).

Others were Second Lady Dorcas Rigathi, and five Cabinet Secretaries including Njuguna Ndungu (Treasury), Rebecca Miano (Trade), Aisha Jumwa (Gender), Davis Chirchi (Energy), Susan Nakhumicha (Health) and Soipan Tuya (Environment).

The Executive in Ruto’s entourage further included Principal Secretaries Festus Ng’eno (Environment and Climate Change), Christopher Kiptoo (Forestry), Abraham Korir (Foreign Affairs) Salome Wairimu (Correctional Services), and Mary Muthoni (Health).

Attorney General Justin Muturi and Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli also formed part of the 367 delegation representing Kenya in COP28.

