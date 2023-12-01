Friday, December 1, 2023 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance communication strategist, Dennis Itumbi, has disagreed with the police over the arrest of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s die-hard supporter, Nuru Okanga, for reportedly abusing President William Ruto.

In a statement on Thursday, Itumbi said Okanga‘s arrest was unwarranted and a violation of his freedom of expression.

Additionally, he insisted that Ruto did not order the arrest and prosecution of Raila Odinga’s ardent supporter.

Itumbi thus offered to pay for his legal representation.

“I completely DISAGREE with the idea of arresting bloggers for insulting the president.

“Whoever is doing it wacheni kabisa. Please wakili @W_Kinuthiah, if Nuru Okanga agrees to represent him in court at my cost.

“There actually exists a right to offend, shock, or disturb. I know for a fact that President @WilliamsRuto has serious stuff to do and is NOT interested in such drama and arrests, he does not even know about it.

“So who exactly is the complainant? Wachaneni na bloggers, wajiexpress! Tafuteni kazi ingine..” Itumbi’s statement published on X read.

Okanga was presented in court on Thursday, November 30. He was charged with insulting President William Ruto on 20 November 2023.

