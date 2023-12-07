Thursday, December 07, 2023 – A black American prophetess, Tiphani Montgomery has said that women who join a marriage fast in order to get other people’s husbands are witches.

“A MARRIED MAN THAT YOU ARE NOT MARRIED TO IS NOT YOUR HUSBAND!!! And you gotta be out your mind CRAZY to think that he is. Joining a marriage fast to try getting someone else’s husband to become yours is WITCHCRAFT,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 7, 2023.

“YOU ARE A WITCH! REPENT AND BEG GOD FOR MERCY!!! A covenant breaker is no light offense in God’s kingdom. And one who sleeps with a married person is in danger of judgement from God. Me calling you dumb is the LEAST of your concerns. Y’all can’t be this slow. I refuse to believe it.”