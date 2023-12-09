Friday, December 08, 2023 – Italian prosecutors are reportedly pushing for former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to be handed four years ban for failing a drugs test earlier this year.

Pogba, who now plays for Serie A giants Juventus after ending his six-year stay at United last summer, has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned substance DHEA following his side’s win against Udinese on August 20.

Pogba’s B-sample also came back positive for the substance which naturally boosts testosterone production, and he is now waiting to find out the sanction that will be handed down.

According to Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti, prosecutors have called for Pogba to be banned for four years, the mandatory ban under world anti-doping rules.

Should they get their wish, this would rule Pogba out of action until he is 34, and it could prove to be the end of his career.

The World Cup winner has made just 12 appearances for Juventus during his second spell at the club after missing the majority of last season through injury.

The prosecutors for his case appear to want to ensure that he receives a heavy punishment.

Pogba is expected to have a final hearing in the early part of 2024 where he may look to agree to a reduced sentence as part of a plea bargain.