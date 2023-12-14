Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has surprised Kenyans after he revealed that he didn’t fire former Kenya Airports Authority Managing Director (MD) Alex Gitari.

In August this year, Murkomen terminated Gitari’s contract after a power blackout at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) that left passengers stranded for more than two hours.

Subsequently, Murkomen appointed Henry Ogoye as his replacement.

In his defense, after another power blackout hit JKIA on Sunday and nobody was fired, Murkomen told Spice FM that he didn’t fire Gitari because of the power blackout.

Murkomen revealed that Gitari approached him alleging that the sabotage at the institution was too much and that he was unable to continue dealing with the problems that he had with human resource administration.

The CS also revealed that Gitari complained of incompetence within the sector and that he was not getting support from within. He (Gitari) subsequently told him that he had no problem taking an early exit from the position.

“When I had a candid discussion with the former MD he told me that the sabotage in the institution was so much that he was unable to continue dealing with the problems that he had with human resource administration across the place,” Murkomen lied.

The Kenyan DAILY POST