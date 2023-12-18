Monday, December 18, 2023 – Renowned Kenyan cleric Reverend Sammy Wainaina, the Adviser on Anglican Communion Affairs in London, has criticized President William Ruto for poor leadership.

In a fiery speech on Sunday that has since gone viral, Reverend Wainaina said the country is heading in the wrong direction and castigated Parliament, the Opposition, and the Church for doing nothing to stop this madness.

Wainaina further said Ruto’s administration was doing too little to deal with rising corruption.

The reverend said some scandals such as edible oil and Kenya Power scandals are happening under Ruto who used Christianity to rise to power.

“I hear Kenya Power and Lighting has become Kenya Power and Darkness. Now, you want to spend billions to unbundle power lines. This is corruption after corruption in a government that looked very Christian.

“I remember telling them not to hide behind Christianity. Christianity is being men and women of integrity. You cannot use Christ to get into power and become a corrupt leader when you get there,” Wainaina retorted

The Kenyan DAILY POST