Monday, December 11, 2023 – Israel has been accused of staging a video purporting to show the surrender of Hamas soldiers.

The footage shows dozens of men stripped to their underwear with Israeli media saying these are Hamas fighters arrested in the Jabalia refugee camp.

One man is seen walking towards a soldier and handing over a rifle and a handgun. The man holds a rifle with his left hand.

But in a twist, Al Jazeera’s verification unit Sanad has identified a second take of the same video with the man now holding the rifle with his right hand.

The moment the Palestinian arrives at the place where the weapon was dropped, the first video, from Channel 12, shows the Palestinian putting his weapon on the ground without looking left or right and returning to the place of detention.

In the second video, published by Yedioth Ahronoth, the Palestinian arrives at the same place where the weapons were handed over and he looks where the soldiers are and talks to them.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has been extremely active in producing and releasing media to support the narrative of self-defense almost as though they don’t believe the justification for the scope of their offensive themselves.

But another analysis by BBC Verify – of both videos and additional still images of the same scene – suggests these are sequential events, not separate takes, and the same man is going to and for bringing different guns to the pavement with their detached magazines (ammunition).

See video below

תיעוד מרצועת עזה: עשרות מחבלי חמאס נכנעים בג'באליה pic.twitter.com/p7vnr0SV1C — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) December 9, 2023