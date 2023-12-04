Monday, December 04, 2023 – The Israeli military has killed the Hamas chief who orchestrated the October 7 massacre urging other terrorists to “surrender or die”.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) eliminated Wissam Farhat from the Shuja’iya Brigade of the terrorist organisation in a deadly airstrike on Saturday, December 2.

He was among the masterminds of the horror attack on October 7 and had directed the terrorists to kill and kidnap Israeli civilians from the Nahal Oz Kibbutz.

Footage released by the IDF shows the Israeli attack that allegedly killed the Hamas commander.

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari announced the death of the Hamas commander.

“Farhat planned and sent the terrorists on October 7 to the Nahal Oz kibbutz and nearby army post, where a cruel massacre was carried out.”

Another IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee released a chart showing the hierarchy of the Shuja’iya Brigade, as well as the leaders that have been executed so far.

In the post released on X, formerly known as Twitter, he warned the terrorists and asked them to “surrender or share the same fate”.

He added: “This notice is addressed to the leaders of the Shuja’iya Brigade in Hamas, consider this notice a final notice.

“You are all targets. The IDF will work with extreme force in your neighbourhood to destroy your terrorist infrastructure.

“Either surrender yourselves and live, or you will have the same fate as Wissam Farhat and Younis Mushtaha.”

The chart, which is in Arabic, reads the names and designations of the Shuja’iya commanders and other terrorists in the group, including those who have been killed so far.