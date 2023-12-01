Friday, December 1, 2023 – A United States-based journalist has cleared the air on whether the US government is investigating former President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly stealing Sh 450 billion Eurobond.

Former Soy Member of Parliament, Caleb Kositany, published a screengrab of a purported Financial Times news article implicating Uhuru Kenyatta in a multi-billion shilling Euro Bond scandal

According to the contents therein, the retired president was responsible for the transfer of a part of the bond proceeds to personal accounts, and a US agency was undertaking a probe.

The byline the article was attributed to belongs to Demetri Sevastopulo, a Financial Times correspondent based in the United States.

The story indicated that the “US Federal Bank of New York has opened an investigation”, following supposed concerns from the US government after Uhuru allegedly masterminded the wiring of $117 million (equivalent to KSh 17.9 billion) from the JP Morgan account to that of his (Uhuru’s) kin identified in the article as Magana.

Coming out to clear the air, Demetri denounced the article, saying he was not the author.

Demetri flagged the article as “a complete fake”, calling out Kositany for leveraging fake news for malicious gains.

