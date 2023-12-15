Friday, December 15, 2023 – A major Chinese contractor in the country is reportedly constructing a luxurious house in Kamendi Farm, Chepsiro Ward, allegedly belonging to Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen.

According to locals, the multi-million house is considered a gift to Murkomen for allegedly awarding tenders to Chinese contractors for road construction in the country.

Murkomen is among the most corrupt individuals within Ruto’s circle, according to Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei.

Last month, Cherargei claimed that Murkomen is hiding Sh 15 billion in Dubai after he received kickbacks from a rogue Chinese contractor.

Here are photos of Murkomen‘s alleged palatial house in Chepsiro.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.