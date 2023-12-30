Friday, December 29, 2023 – A lady has come out to seek advice after the man she has been dating for a while, failed to give her a Christmas gift even after she gave him one.

Clergywoman, Laurie Idahosa, who shared the story online, said the lady is asking if this is a sign and a red flag for her to walk away.

Her post reads;

‘Advice needed for a friend.

My friend been dating this guy for several months and has been very generous towards him. She even gave him an early Christmas present.

Now, Christmas has come and gone and he hasn’t said a word about getting a gift for her; in fact, he’s never bought her anything in the entire time they’ve been dating.

Is this a sign? A red flag? What should she do?”