Friday, December 15, 2023 – There was a scuffle inside a Nairobi matatu after a man dressed in civilian clothes forcibly handcuffed a young man.

In a video shared on the X platform, the young man is seen resisting arrest as the unidentified man tries to handcuff him.

“I will arrest you no matter what. You are worsening the situation by resisting arrest,” the ruthless man is heard saying as he reaches out for handcuffs and orders him to get out of the matatu.

“Please don’t handcuff me,” the victim is heard pleading.

While it is not clear what the young man had done, cases of rogue police officers and city council askaris arresting people in Nairobi CBD while dressed in civilian clothes are on the rise, despite the act being against the law.

