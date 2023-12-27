Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – Veteran gospel singer Owen Mwatia alias Daddy Owen has sparked dating rumours after he introduced President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene to his mother at his rural home in Kakamega.

Word has it that the ‘introduction ceremony’ was held on Friday, December 23 at Owen’s Eshifiru village.

The First Daughter was reportedly escorted by a substantial security contingent.

She was welcomed by Isikuti dancers hired by Owen’s family to make the occasion colorful.

Charlene was dressed in a red dress and was captured dancing to the Luhya songs surrounded by several women.

Owen sported a brown and black designer shirt and a black hat.

A few celebrities, most of them being Owen’s friends, also attended the ceremony.

Owen’s siblings were also present.

Charlene’s entourage consisted of her close friends.

The highlight of the ceremony was the exchange of gifts between Charlene and Owen’s mother, Margaret Mwatia.

The gestures mirrored a daughter paying a visit to her mother, with Charlene presenting thoughtful gifts and receiving a warm Luhya land welcome in return.

Macadamia nuts, ‘simsim’, and other considerate items sealed the bond in a symbolically significant exchange.

At one juncture, Owen took part in a symbolic act, tying a lesso around Charlene’s waist as part of the ceremony.

“The villagers were left in awe by the heartfelt exchange. We were all happy and entertained,” a source said.

Daddy Owen parted ways with his ex-wife Farida Wambui after she eloped with a tycoon.

His divorce was widely publicized and at some point, he fell into depression, following his crumbled marriage.

