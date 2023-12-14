Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Popular Gengetone female artist Slyvia Saru alias Ssaru has left netizens talking after she was filmed exposing her naked booty at a concert in Mombasa over the weekend.

Ssaru was dressed in a short denim skirt that flaunted her juicy thighs to the hundreds of fans who had attended the concert at Mombasa Sports Club.

She flashed her naked booty when she tried to twerk during the performance.

It seems she was not wearing anything under.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.