Thursday, December 7, 2023 – The Indian government is set to smuggle cheetahs out of Kenya after giving President William Ruto a whopping Sh38 billion loan.

According to the Indian Express, the Indian Ministry of Environment has already submitted the proposal to acquire cheetahs from Kenya

However, details surrounding the number of requested cheetahs, the number Kenya is willing to give, and the timeline for acquisition had not been revealed by the time of publishing this article.

The publication quoted an official from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs who confirmed that the country’s Ministry of Environment had formally applied to acquire the cheetahs from the Kenyan government.

India has developed a keen interest in acquiring cheetahs over fears that the animal is becoming extinct on its shores.

As it stands, Kuno National Park, which is located in the Northern City of Pradesh is home to 15 surviving cheetahs.

During his meeting with President William Ruto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Kenya’s decision to agree to join the Big Cat Alliance, a group whose primary purpose is to conserve the world’s seven principal big cats, which include the tiger, lion, snow leopard, leopard, jaguar, puma, and cheetah.

“We will be able to strengthen global efforts for the conservation of big cats.”

This comes after India on Tuesday agreed to lend Ksh38.3 billion to Kenya, funds earmarked for the modernization of the country’s agricultural sector.

Ruto and PM Modi witnessed the signing of 5 Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) between the 2 nations.

The agreements encompass various economic sectors, including Trade, Agriculture, Security, and Foreign Relations.

India and Kenya also committed to enhancing cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism.

The Kenyan DAILY POST