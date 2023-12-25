Sunday, December 24, 2023 – A lawyer called Ebikebuna Augustine Alizu has advised men to visit their wives’ workplace to see if their children resemble anyone there.
“Dear Kings,
In 2024, once in a while, make it a habit to go to your wife’s work place to see if your children resemble anyone she works with.
You’re welcome,” he wrote on Saturday.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>