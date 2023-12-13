Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – A video of CS Ababu Namwamba’s security team harassing a cab driver in the Nairobi Central Business District has caused an uproar on social media.

According to reports, Ababu Namwamba’s official car, a Prado registration number KCU 997H, hit the cab driver’s car from behind and when he stopped, the rogue bodyguards came out of the vehicle and chased him away.

In the video, one of the bodyguards is seen threatening the cab driver and instructing him to drive on after he tried to stop when Ababu’s official car hit his vehicle from behind.

The poor cab driver had no option but to follow instructions after being intimated by the rogue bodyguards who were blaring sirens.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.