Monday, December 11, 2023 – President William Ruto has defended his numerous trips abroad, stating that Kenyans will see their fruits in the coming days

Speaking during a Sunday church service in Kimende, Kiambu County, President Ruto said he is not a tourist, but a man on a mission to transform the country with partnerships with other world leaders.

“You have heard that I have toured many parts of the world and I have travelled with a plan, I am not a tourist. Because for this country to change it has to be changed and that is done by thoughts and plans,” Ruto remarked.

President Ruto insisted that Kenya stands to benefit immensely from his foreign visits, especially through job creation.

“As we speak our CS for Labour (Florence Bore) is in Saudi Arabia because we want to plan how our youth will get jobs everywhere,” he added.

The Head of State defended the government’s bid to send more Kenyans to work abroad, saying the initiative would help reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

