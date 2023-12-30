Friday, December 29, 2023 – Kate Henshaw, 52, has said she is not a fan of the singer Davido, 31.

The actress disclosed that she met Davido once and he did not greet her.

Speaking during an interview with Chude Jidonwo, Kate said: “Well, I’m not a fan.”

She added:

“I like his music, but, personally, I don’t know him. I’ve met him, he didn’t greet. Me, I’m sorry o. No, I’m not sorry. I’m old enough. He didn’t greet. And for me, I believe you should be respectful. What you have… you don’t have… it’s OK.

“I love his music, but, for me, personality matters.”

Despite calling him out or not greeting her, Kate went on to extol Davido’s virtues by pointing out his talent and how hardworking he is.