Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Former footballer, Joey Barton has blasted England goalkeeper Mary Earps after she was crowned Sports Personality of the Year.

Earps, who was part of England’s victorious Euros squad in 2022, helped the Lionesses reach the final of the Women’s World Cup for the first time in Australia and New Zealand.

Earps had been the overwhelming favourite to scoop the annual award, and she followed tennis star Emma Raducanu and England team-mate Beth Mead in receiving the accolade at a glittering ceremony on Tuesday night.

In response to her win, Barton claimed he would score ‘100 out of 100 penalties’ against the goalkeeper.

Barton had initially posted ‘Well done Mary’ on X, formerly Twitter, after Earps had been announced as the winner.

He performed a U-turn on Wednesday in a series of posts hitting out at a ‘culture of snowflakes’ and insisted Earps had ‘not won a sausage’ this year.

‘Sports Personality of the Year, more f***ing nonsense. Well Done to all involved,’ Barton posted.

He added: ‘So the best sports person this year is… A Women Goalie.

Barton, who has generated headlines for his tirade over whether women should be broadcasting in football, continued his sexist remarks with an attack directed at Earps.

‘Lost in a couple of finals this year. Not won a sausage. So popular that Nike didn’t even sell a replica jersey before tournament. You telling me all those who jumped on that bandwagon, haven’t voted in the BBC nonsense?

‘Good luck to Mary. Hope she makes a few quid.’

He insisted horse racing legend Frankie Dettori or snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan should had won the award instead.

‘To win before Ronnie O’Sullivan and Frankie Dettori…? Well, that’s just madness to me. Both almost genius like in their respective fields. They’ve lost to a big sack of spuds that plays in goal for a girls team,’ Barton added.

Barton slammed a ‘culture of losers”

‘That’s the world we live in. This all started with the ‘Everyone’s a Winner’ sport’s days.

‘This is what happens when you celebrate mediocre. You breed this weak culture. A culture of losers. A culture of snowflakes.’

Barton then reacted to a post from ITV sharing Earps penalty save in the World Cup final against Spain, before insisting he would score ‘100 out of 100 penalties’ against the England star.

‘That’s a bad penalty and she’s clearly off her line very early. No retake? SPOTY for that! ‘Drop me out

‘I’d score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps. Any day of the week. Twice on a f***ing Sunday.’

Earps, was placed fifth in this year’s women’s Ballon d’Or award. She described winning the BBC’s annual award as the ‘ultimate all-round sporting accolade’.

‘This is just… wow. It’s not been the easiest journey, I wouldn’t be here without the help of so many, people who have been with me through the really not so great times,’ she said.

‘I have done more than I can ever have imagined.’