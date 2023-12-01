Friday, December 1, 2023 – Inspector General of Police, Japheth Koome, has banned traffic police officers from carrying firearms while on duty.

This follows what police described as increasing cases of traffic police officers misusing their firearms while on duty.

“It has been noted with great concern that officers actively engaged in traffic duties are armed.

“This has resulted in the misuse of firearms by the officers. From today 30th November 2023, no officer actively on traffic duties will carry a firearm,” reads the communiqué from Koome to all police heads across the country.

“Commanders should ensure that this directive is complied with immediately.”

The order came just hours after EACC chief Twalib Mbarak urged Koome to disarm all traffic police officers across the country, claiming that some rogue traffic cops are using state-issued firearms to confront EACC detectives when they are caught soliciting bribes on the roads.

This notice comes barely a day after EACC agents detained three traffic police officers for soliciting bribes on the Naivasha-Mai Mahiu Road on Thursday.

Corporal James Njeru and Police Constables Dickson Njagi and James Mwai are accused of soliciting Sh15,000 from motorists an hour before their arrest, which resulted in the rogue cops firing in the air before being apprehended.

