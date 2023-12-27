Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – Actress Anita Joseph has shared her thoughts about people who have to call their man every time they need to go to his house.

Sharing an experience with a friend whose boyfriend broke up with her for visiting him unannounced, Anita Joseph stated that those who need to call their men every time they need to go to his house are dating themselves.

She wrote;

“So someone told me today. That her boyfriend broke up with her because ,she didn’t call him before coming to his house, according to him don’t invade my privacy, eweee inukwa, taaaa. She said what’s my Advice, Onu m adiro kwa mma. I told her the truth ,if you have to call your man every time you need to go to his house ,then you’re dating yourself Shallom. Use your tongue and count your teeth Shallom. Like how ina apu al*Biko merry Christmas”