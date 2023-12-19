Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – One Santa has gone viral for his message to a little girl in Florida who refused to sit on his lap.

Video from Katie Love shows Santa’s affirming reaction after her three-year-old daughter, Adley, said no when asked if she wanted to sit on Santa’s lap at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne near Miami.

Love noticed the exchange between Santa and her daughter and she asked him to repeat it for the camera.

Santa repeated: “I said this is her body, and she’s in control of her body…and I said, ‘Way to stand up for yourself’!”

He added to the child, “If Santa Clause says, ‘You want to sit in my lap,’ and you don’t want to, you say no!”

“I was so surprised Santa took the time to tell my daughter it was her body and her choice whether she wanted to sit on Santa’s lap. He could have brushed her off or even made her feel bad,” Love told Storyful.

The video has received many views and has now gone viral.

See below.