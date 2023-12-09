Friday, December 08, 2023 – A woman called Ogoo Juli Anis has advised a lady to offer her maid to her husband after she complained about his high sex drive.

The anonymous lady, who has been married for over one year, said her husband is a sex addict.

“My husband is a sex addict , he is never tired He goes to work in the morning and comes back in the evening and still demands sex every night and the night when I deny him we end up quarrelling to bed. If I had known I wouldn’t have married him Please what do I do? We both got married as a virgin,” she wrote.

Reacting to the post, Ogoo wrote:

“Madam, if you can’t handle him, offer your maid. It’s in the Bible. Pls study yours well and see people who did before you. God bless your home,” she wrote.