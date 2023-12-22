Friday, December 22, 2023 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has blasted the high court after it stopped public hearings on the controversial housing levy.

Ichung’wah termed the order by a Kisumu High Court unconstitutional.

“Article 118 of the Constitution obligates public participation in law-making,” he remarked on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, High Court Judge Lady Justice Saida Shariff halted planned public participation advertised in local dailies pending the determination of the suit.

Grassroot Trust, a Kisumu-based lobby, argued the National Assembly was out to undermine effective public participation.

Ichung’wah, who is also the National Assembly Majority Leader maintained that Parliament will proceed regardless of the court order.

“Judicial and Executive AUTOCRACY has no space in the Parliament of Kenya and this order is UNCONSTITUTIONAL,” he quipped.

Ichung’wah termed the order as an infringement on the rights of Kenyans to give their views in lawmaking.

Responding to the tweet, Dr Paul Ogendi, the lawyer representing the petitioner, termed Ichung’wah’s outburst as a veiled attack aimed at the Judiciary.

“We will soldier on to protect the independence of the courts and the rule of law in the country,” he said.

He noted that what they are asking for is adequate and effective public participation.

