Friday, December 8, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah has revealed why MPs, including those from Kenya Kwanza, heckled him in Parliament on Tuesday, over the failure of President William Ruto’s government to release National Government Constituencies Development Funds (NGCDF) to them.

Ichung’wah had a rough time trying to prevail upon the MPs to remain calm after the MPs rebelled against the delayed disbursement of NGCDF from the Treasury.

Speaking during an interview, the Kikuyu MP justified the delayed disbursement of the CDF, stating that Ruto’s government is currently prioritizing the El Nino response to save lives.

”We tried to tell them the commitments that are being given by the National Treasury but out of playing with the gallery, nobody was listening, the same thing was repeated yesterday and you saw they were all calm,” Ichung’wah stated.

”You have to prioritise, so the government is in a position where they are looking at their cash position and asking themselves when do we start disbursing money for bursaries today when schools are opening in January or do we deal with flood mitigation measures”

Ichung’wah pointed out the fact that many Kenyans have been left homeless or without food making the El Nino response a greater need.

He also argued that the government needs to deploy resources to fix roads that have been destroyed by floods, which he stressed is important since the government is keen on delivering emergency food to flood victims.

According to the National Assembly Majority Leader, the issue is especially pressing in certain parts of the country such as North Eastern which has seen critical services such as electricity connectivity disrupted.

”It is just that balancing act that the Treasury has to do and budgeting is about prioritising and knowing what comes first,” he stated.

