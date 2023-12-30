Saturday, December 30, 2023 – Kikuyu Town MP and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has launched yet another attack on former President Uhuru Kenyatta regarding alleged sabotage of the government’s development agenda.

The MP expressed his allegations against the former President, stating that he was the mastermind behind the sabotage of the government’s Affordable Housing program.

Ichung’wah further stated that Uhuru’s Northlands City with 2000 affordable housing units was the reason why he did not want the program to progress in Kiambu, claiming it was a threat to a Ksh500 billion private city connected to the former President.

”Some Chinese contractor courtesy of state capture developed 2000 affordable housing units in a private city within Kiambu. Was the sabotage informed by the desire to make the private city the only affordable housing site in Kiambu?” Ichungwah posed.

He further accused him of sponsoring bloggers who spread propaganda on the affordable housing project.

”My reflections on how one who has been honoured to serve in high office, sabotaged the nation through state capture takes time to mobilize bloggers and political rejects to attempt a second sabotage of the Housing agenda in Kenya with particular focus on Kiambu using baseless propaganda,” he stated.

The Kikuyu Town lawmaker went on to state that despite the setbacks, the affordable housing program will progress even as a court order stands prohibiting the government from collecting the housing levy introduced in the 2023 Finance Act.

Ichung’wah, who has been one of the biggest critiques of Uhuru Kenyatta, has in the past accused the former President of state capture during his tenure as the Head of State.

Recently, Ruto claimed that saboteurs of his affordable housing agenda were the forces behind a conservatory order issued by the high court that stopped the collection of the housing levy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST