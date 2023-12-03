Sunday, December 3, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has asked President William Ruto not to contest for the presidency in 2027 if former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka will be the Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate.

Speaking on Saturday during the great Chepsaita Cross Country runs at Chepsaita Secondary School Lower Kipkarin – Chepterwai Road Kapsaos, Uasin Gishu County, Ichungwah who is also Kikuyu Member of Parliament, said in Azimio La Umoja One Kenya only Raila Odinga can give Ruto a run for his money, stating if Kalonzo will be the coalition’s candidate, he should be the one to face him.

“From the manner in which we have run in this cross country, I can confidently say we will win in 2027. Or do you people think Raila can defeat Ruto? He can’t,” Ichung’wa bragged.

He said should Raila endorse Kalonzo, the President and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, should let him lock horns with the former Vice President.

“Kalonzo cannot defeat Ruto in 2027. He cannot even win against me. I have even asked Ruto and Gachagua to allow me to compete against Kalonzo. after I win, I will give it back to Ruto,” the lawmaker stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST