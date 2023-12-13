Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Big Brother star, Uriel, has fired back at those age-shaming her.
Uriel in her Instastory post, stated that the only insult those trolling her come up with is that she is ‘old’.
She added that she would rather be in my 30s alive than to be six feet under.
See her post below
