Friday, December 08, 2023 – A 23-year-old influencer from London says she won’t “sacrifice” her body for a baby unless she is paid £250,000 ($315,000) annually for therapy, a personal trainer, and baby needs.

Jenny Darling, a content creator from Bishopsgate, London, also says she needs a luxury push present and a mummy makeover if she’s going to get pregnant.

“Creating a human life takes a lot of sacrifice,” Jenny Darling told SWNS. “I’d never put my body through that for free. I’m not built to suffer.”

The content creator has never wanted children — and claims she even went so far as to ask doctors to take her uterus out — but would consider becoming a mom if the right guy could meet her terms.

She further revealed her “non-negotiables” for pregnancy, stating it needs to be “worth” the toll on her physical and mental health.

Darling says she’d need to be married before becoming pregnant, have a prenuptial agreement with an infidelity clause in place, and have a babymoon abroad.

After giving birth, Jenny wants a £250,000 ($315,000) annual allowance to cover therapy, a personal trainer and anything else she’d need for herself and the baby.

“It’s all the things you’d need to live,” she said. “It’s investing in our life and future.”

She added: “Motherhood is priceless and you can’t put a number on what is worth sacrificing. Creating a human life takes a lot of sacrifice. I’d never put my body through that for free – I’m not built to suffer.”

She also demands a doula and a housekeeper for the first six months post-partum, who would then be replaced by a weekly cleaner. “I don’t know how women do cooking, cleaning and working as a mum,” Jenny admitted. “I commend that but it’s not going to be me.

“I’d want a housekeeper for six months. Replaced by a weekly cleaner. Clean space is a clean mind. I would have a doula just so I can sleep. I’d want them every night until after six months.”

On top of this, Jenny insists on a luxury push present such as a car or apartment and a mummy makeover, including a tummy tuck and boob job.

“It would depend on how the birth goes but I’d need a tummy tuck and a boob job and a lot of therapy,” she said. “I want a push present to secure me and my child’s future such as a car or apartment.”

She also wants to have a pre-nup in place before falling pregnant and definitely be married.

“I would need to be married before I would even have a child mainly because of my religion and protection for the baby,” she said. I want a pre-nup to cover anything that would impact my life – infidelity and things like that.”

She says she’d need a babymoon too, to have “one last proper holiday before the arrival of a little one”, adding: “You have to give up everything you enjoy and that makes you you.”

Jenny also wouldn’t want to work full-time to support her child for the first few years of motherhood.

“I would want to be working because I want to not because I have to,” she shared.

The black beauty admits she always has wanted to be childless and even asked doctors to take her uterus out, saying: “Kids are expensive. I wouldn’t want to bring a child into this world to suffer.”

She insisted: “I don’t want kids. If it was to happen these are my non-negotiables. Maybe for the right person who could give me the best experience of motherhood. I don’t think it’s much to ask for.”