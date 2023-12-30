Saturday, December 30, 2023 – A jilted lady is trending after she took to Facebook to rain curses on her long-term boyfriend who dumped her and married another lady.

They had dated for many years and even sired a kid together.

She was hoping that he would marry her, only for him to marry another lady.

She posted a photo of her boyfriend’s traditional wedding and wrote, “Congratulations on ur shameless marriage. May God punish u for the rest of your life. From my heart, I wish you nothing but pain till you rest in the bosom of the devil,’’.

Her post has since gone viral and sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

Below are photos of the jilted lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.