Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has stated that he will not support the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report when it is tabled in Parliament.

The report which has the blessing of President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, proposes a raft of changes in the Executive, among them the creation of the Office of The Opposition Leader and the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Speaking on Tuesday, Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, said she will reject the report since it wants to reward Raila Odinga with the office of the opposition leader yet he was rejected by the people during last year’s presidential election.

“To make sure Mr. Odinga did not win the presidency, a large number of Kenyans turned out for the August 9, 2022 national election. Then, how are we to endorse a study that suggests he be given a great office?

“That office is where he will be allocated funds for its operations, and have staff, a salary, and vehicles, all funded by taxpayers. This is a setback for Kenyans,” Wamuchomba stated

The Kenyan DAILY POST