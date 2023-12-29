Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Former US president, Donald Trump has insisted he didn’t bully his way into appearing in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” and claimed he was instead begged by the film director to make the cameo in the holiday classic.

The former New Yorker denied recently resurfaced allegations that he bullied his way into a scene where wandering boy, Kevin McCallister, played by Macauley Culkin, asked Trump for directions to the lobby inside the Plaza Hotel in the 1992 movie.

The movie’s director, Chris Columbus, told Business Insider in 2020 that Trump, who owned the famous hotel at the time, would only allow him to shoot there if he was in the movie.

Business Insider published a report on Wednesday, December 27 rehashing the interview.

“We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie, so we agreed to put him in the movie.” Columbus reportedly said

While it was being debated if Trump’s scene would later be cut, Columbus decided to keep him in after the movie was screened for the first time and the audience cheered when Donald appeared.

“So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie,” Columbus told Business Insider.

Trump hit back on Wednesday, claiming Columbus and others “were begging” the businessman to have a role in the film.

“I was very busy, and didn’t want to do it,” Trump said. “They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history!”

“That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmas time,” he added.

When addressing Columbus’ bullying claim, Trump said, “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

“That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that’s why!” Trump said.