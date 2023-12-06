Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Danstan Omari, has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto will be a one-term president because of how he has governed the country in the last year.

Ruto rode on ‘hustler gospel’ to win the election but he has disappointed many Kenyans over how he has governed the country, especially by introducing punitive taxes and encouraging corruption in government agencies.

Omari said if Ruto continues with the same technocrats, he will go home before 8 am on Election Day because many Kenyans are tired of his leadership.

“The problem is President Ruto rewarded loyalty, and that cannot manage the economy. If President Ruto still clings to that bunch of clueless technocrats, he will not even survive to reach 2027,” Omari told K24.

Omari’s sentiments come a day after a section of Murang’a county residents vowed not to support Ruto’s re-election bid due to how he has made their lives difficult by introducing punitive taxes and entrenching corruption in his administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST